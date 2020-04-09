Sending virtual birthday wishes: 9th April

We have 13 people to send birthday wishes to today. Happy birthday to Reg, Ellie, Alexander, Lucas, Bobby, Lola, Livia, Robert, Charley, Andrew, Tia and Leo's nanny.

Happy 90th Birthday Grandad Reg. All of the Pipers are sorry you’re missing your big party but hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 5th birthday Ellie. Your family hope you have a great day.

Happy 1st birthday to Alexander. Mummy and daddy hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 10th birthday to Lucas. Your family hope you have a really fun day.

Happy birthday to Bobby. All your friends and family wish you a very happy birthday.

Livia is 4-years-old today. Your grandma and grandpa wish you a very happy birthday and hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 11th birthday to Lola. Your family all hope you have a great day.

Robert is 9-years-old today. Your mummy, daddy and all your brothers and sisters hope you have a great day and look forward to enjoying your birthday trips when we’re all allowed out again.

Happy birthday Bobby. Your Grandma, Grandad, Auntie Kelly, Uncles Simon, Steven and Jason all hope you have a great day.

Happy 17th birthday Charley. Your family and friends all hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 50th birthday Andrew. Titch, Britta, Becca and Kieren all look forward to the party and celebrations when we can.

Leo would like to wish his nanny Ellen a very happy birthday. He can’t wait to see you again and misses you lots.

Happy 16th birthday to Tia. Your mum loves you lots and hopes you have a great day and promises you will celebrate properly when all this is over.

An apology and a happy belated birthday to Dani. It was her birthday yesterday and we’re sorry but she was missed among the mountain of birthday emails we’re currently getting.

So a very happy birthday Dani for yesterday, from Kay, Simon, Ben and Ellie.

