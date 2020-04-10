Happy birthday - 10th April

Wishing Remi, Jess, Kelly, Ellie, Izzy, Ann and Riley all a very happy birthday today.

This is Remi and she is 3-years-old today. She is currently in a 12 week isolation and will miss her birthday party. All her family and friends hope she has a wonderful day.

Jess is 21 today. All your family and friends would like to wish you a very happy birthday.

Happy 39th birthday to Kelly. Your mum, dad, Simon, Katie, Steven, Jason and Trixie the dog all hope you have a great day.

Happy 13th birthday Ellie. All your family and friends hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 8th Birthday Izzy. Your mummy, daddy and Chloe hope you have a lovely day.

Happy birthday to Ann. All your family hope you have a great day.

Happy 6th birthday to Riley. Your mummy and Demi love you very much and can’t wait to celebrate properly soon.

Lily is 5-years-old today. All your family wish you a very happy birthday.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.

We’re sorry but it is now too late to send in a birthday wish for the Easter weekend.