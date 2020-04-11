A very happy birthday - 11th April

Very happy birthday wishes today going to Christopher, Kepler, Amelia, Ashley, Chloe, Graham, Lucy, Olivia and Mihran.

Happy 13th birthday Christopher. Your mum, dad and Lucy, and all your friends at Newbury Swimming Club, hope you have a great day.

Happy 13th birthday Kepler. Your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Amelia is 4-years-old today. Your family all hope you have a great day, even though you can’t have a party with your friends or see your family.

Aunty Sam, Uncle Gavin, Oliver, Holly, Jacob and Callum all wish Amelia a very happy birthday too.

Happy 21st birthday Ashley. Your mum, dad, Chloe and Rob hope you have a great day.

Happy 20th birthday Chloe. Your mum, dad and all your family hope you have a great day and look forward to seeing you once the lockdown is over.

Happy birthday to Graham - 65 today. Your family hope you have a wonderful birthday and can’t wait to celebrate with you soon.

Happy 14th birthday Lucy. Your family and friends all hope you have a great day.

Happy 11th birthday Olivia. Your mum, dad, Hannah, Ralph and Murphy all hope you have a lovely day, even though they know you’re missing being able to help with lambing duties.

Happy 6th birthday Mihran. Your family all hope you have a wonderful day.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

