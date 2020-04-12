Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Wishing Tia, Erin, Kirsty, Lacee, Aivaras, Rosie and Mike a very happy birthday today. And everyone else a very Happy Easter.

Happy 9th birthday Tia. Your mummy, daddy and brother Cowan all hope you have a great day.

Happy 5th birthday Erin. Mummy and Olly hope you have a fab birthday. They’re sorry you didn’t get to party with all of your friends but promise to make it up to you once this is all over.





Happy 44th birthday to my Mummy, Kirsty. Let’s spend the day watching Disney movies, love Lauren.

Lacee is celebrating her 6th birthday today. Your mum, dad, sister Chloe, brother Kye and dog Duggee would love to wish you a happy birthday and hope you have an amazing day.

Happy birthday to Aivaras. All your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Happy 24th birthday Rosie. Mum, dad, Kiara, Matt, Bentley, Baz, Sarabi, Evie, Zeus, Lucifer, Rolo and Vesper all hope you have the most amazing day and can’t wait to celebrate with you soon.

Happy Birthday Mike. Lauren and the rest of the family hope you have a lovely day and look forward to celebrating once things are back to normal.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.

We’re sorry but it is now too late to send in a birthday wish for the Easter weekend. The next birthdays we are now accepting are from Wednesday, April 15.