Happiest birthday to everyone celebrating today - 15th April

Today we’re wishing Isabella, Tony, Ashley, Amy, Jesse and Alfie a huge happy birthday.

This is Isabella and she’s 11-years-old today. Mummy, daddy and Charlie love you very much and hope you have a great day.

Happy birthday Tony. Debbie, Ian, Chloe and Scott hope you have the best day and say they love and miss you lots.

Happy 29th Birthday Ashley. All your family want to wish you a very happy birthday and say they can't wait to celebrate when this is all over.

Amy is 12-years-old today. All of your family wish you the happiest of birthdays and hope you have a great day.

This is Jesse. He’s 5-years-old today and all of his family hope he has a great day.

Happy 1st birthday to Alfie. Your family hope you have a wonderful day.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages or write a message at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to a birthday shout once it has been published, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social channels.