Happy birthday everybody - 16th April

Wishing a very happy birthday today to Henry, Kai, David, Zoe, Poppy, Duncan, Elaine and Margaret.

Happy 7th birthday to Henry. All his family and friends hope he has a great day.

Wishing Kai a happy 14th birthday. Your mummy, daddy and all the family hope you have a fantastic day.

Happy birthday to David. Jason and Emma hope you have a really great day.

This is Zoe and she’s 7-years-old today. Your mummy, daddy and big sister Lucy want to wish you a very happy birthday and send you lots of love.

Poppy is 2-years-old today. Mummy, daddy and Abbie hope you have a very happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to Duncan. Your mom, dad, Harrison, granny, grandad, Jaqui, Wayne, Marc and Karen all hope you have a great day.

A very happy birthday to Elaine. She is a nurse and is working at West Berkshire Community Hospital today. All your family and friends hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 80th birthday to Margaret. John, Claire, AJ, Andrew, Karin and all the grandchildren and great grandchildren send you lots of love and hope you have a fantastic day.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages or write a message at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to a birthday shout once it has been published, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social channels.