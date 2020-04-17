Sending virtual birthday wishes to everyone celebrating today - 17th April

Today we are wishing Zachary, Orley, Dan, Charlie and Buddy a very happy birthday.

Zachary is 2-years-old today. Wishing you a very happy birthday from all your family and friends.

Happy 6th birthday to Orley. Mummy, Daddy, Laylen and Cleya hope you have a lovely day celebrating at home with party games and a picnic in the garden.

Happy birthday to Dan, who will be celebrating today by helping cook his own birthday meal. His wife Evangeline and the dog Bandit hope you have a great day.

Happy 9th birthday Charlie. Mum, dad, Bella and Ralphi all hope you have a lovely day and love you so much.

This is Buddy and he’s also celebrating today. He is 13.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.