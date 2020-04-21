Happy birthday - April 21st

As well as our very own Queen Elizabeth II, there are lots of people celebrating their birthday today - Lilya, Jack, Conor, Charlie, Chloe, Izzy, Reggie, Drew, Melissa and Kavish. Wishing you all a very happy birthday.

Happy 9th birthday to Lilya. Mummy and daddy know you are missing birthday cuddles from granny, nanny and grandad and hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 27th birthday to Jack. Your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Happy 24th birthday Conor. Your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Happy birthday Charlie. Your mum and dad can’t wait to celebrate when all this is over and hope you have a great day – the first birthday in 28 years that they haven’t been with you.

Happy 17th birthday Chloe. Nannan and grandad are sad they can’t celebrate with you but hope you have a great day.

Happy 13th birthday Izzy. Your family and friends hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 5th birthday Reggie. Mummy, daddy, Paige and Tilly know that it’s tough having your party cancelled but hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 13th birthday to Drew. All your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Happy 22nd birthday Melissa. Mum, Sam and all the family hope you have a great day and look forward to celebrating when lockdown is over.

Happy 2nd birthday to Kavish. Your grandma and all your family hope you have a lovely day.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

