Happy birthday everyone - April 29th

Wishing Florence, Sinem, Becky, Steve, Charlie, Beatrice and Ryan a very happy birthday today.

Happy 7th birthday Florence. Your family all hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 31st birthday Sinem. We all hope you enjoy your first birthday living in Newbury.

Happy 28th birthday Becky. Mum, John and Rosie hope you have a lovely day and are sorry they can't meet up to celebrate.

Happy 40th Steve. Your family and friends hope you have a wonderful day and look forward to celebrating soon.

Happy 12th birthday Charlie. All your family and friends hope you have a great day and look forward to celebrating with you once lockdown is over.

Happy 6th birthday Beatrice. Your family and friends all hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 18th birthday to Ryan. Your friends all hope you have a great day and are sorry you can't go out to celebrate in a pub.

