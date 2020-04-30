Happy birthday to Captain Tom and everyone else celebrating today - April 30th

Today we are wishing the very amazing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday. He shares his birthday with Hope, Lindsey, Molly, Claire, Holy, Nellie, Toby and Jey. Happy birthday to you all. And also a very happy anniversary to Clare and Gary.

Happy 6th birthday Hope. Mummy, daddy, big sister Phoebe, big brother Harvey, little sister Maisie and baby A all hope you enjoy your day and promise to celebrate with family and friends once this is all over. They also say you’re very excited to share your birthday with Captain Tom and would like to wish him a very happy 100th birthday.

Happy 40th birthday Lindsey. Huong, Matt, Sandra and Nic all hope you have a fantastic day.

Happy 2nd birthday Molly. All your family hope you have a lovely day.

Happy birthday Claire. Dad, Sue and all the family hope you have a lovely day and they look forward to seeing you again soon.

Happy 16th birthday to Holly. Your nan says all the family loves you very much and looks forward to celebrating in style once lockdown is over.

Happy birthday Nellie. All your family and friends hope you have a very lovely day.

Happy 2nd birthday to Toby. Your family all hope you have a lovely day.

Happy 4th wedding anniversary to Clare and Gary. Congratulations and have a lovely day.

Happy birthday Jey. Your wife, kids, family and friends all hope you have a great day.

