Happy birthday - May 11th

Today we're wishing Lauren and Poppy's mum a very happy 70th, and birthday wishes also go to Reggie, Theresa, Logan, Shannon, Jack and Luke.

Happy 70th birthday Mum. We wish we could be with you today. Hope you enjoy your lockdown birthday. Love you lots Lauren and Poppy.

Reggie is 2 today. He’ll celebrate his lockdown birthday with his Daddy, Mummy and big sister Scarlett, who all hope he has a great day.

Happy 28th birthday to Theresa, from all your family and friends.

Happy 4th birthday to Logan, love from all your family.

Happy 21st Birthday to Shannon, love from your family and friends.

Happy 7th birthday Jack. Your family all hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 13th birthday Luke. We hope you have a great day, lots of love mum and dad.

And a happy belated birthday to Madison, who was 10 yesterday. Love from all your family and friends.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.