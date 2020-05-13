Swan plucked from the River Lambourn near Newbury is on the road to recovery

This lovely photo has just emerged of a healthy cygnet, just days after it was plucked from the water in a desperate state.

The exhausted little swan was rescued from the River Lambourn, near Newbury, just over a week ago by a lady known only as Jo.

She fished him out as he was being washed down the river, before calling Swan Support.

Jo then kept him warm and dry until someone from the charity arrived to take him to their sanctuary in Datchet.

He has been there a week and is now strong enough to join all the other cygnets in their care.

Having made a full recovery, Swan Support took to Facebook to thank “the amazing Jo” for her quick thinking and to share this photo of the little fluffy bundle looking very cosy.