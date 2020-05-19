Happy birthday - May 19th

Happy birthday today goes to Nicola, Christopher, Sandra, Bethany, Pete, Sophie, Ryan, Ebony and Emily.

Happy 50th birthday Nicola, love from all your family and friends.

Happy birthday to Christopher, from all your family and friends.

Happy birthday to Sandra “Kris”! Lots of love Peter, Molly and Thomas.

Happy 10th Birthday Bethany. Your family and friends all love you very much and wish you a fabulous day celebrating being double digits.

Happy birthday to Pete, from all your family.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and mother to our beautiful children, Sophie. We love you millions. Love Mike, Phoebe, Harvey, Hope, Maisie, Bump.

Happy 15th birthday Ryan, from all the family.

Happy 13th birthday Ebony. Wishing you a very special day, lots of love always, Mum, Elisha, Charley, Reuben and all the family.

Happy 13th birthday Emily, from Mum, Dad, Grandpa, Daniel, Francesca and Rosalind.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.