Happy birthday - May 21st

Happy birthday today to Lee, Ashley, Maureen, Susan, Abi, Simon and Ryan.

Happy birthday Grandma (Lee). We love and miss you lots and can't wait to see you and give you lots of cuddles. Lots of love, Elsie, Nadiya, Maddie, Kyle, Zahara, Harriet and Amira.

Happy 21st birthday to Ashley. Your friends can’t wait for more jokes, laughs and celebrations once lockdown is all over.

Happy birthday Maureen, from all your family and friends.

Happy 73rd birthday to Susan. Your family, friends and all of the children you’ve taught over the years hope you have a wonderful day.

Happy 7th birthday Abi, lots of love from mummy, daddy, Chloe and all your friends and family.

Happy birthday Simon. Have a great day in lockdown. Hope you enjoy your day. Love Sophie and Nathan and Gizmo.

Happy 10th birthday to our beautiful son Ryan, we love you so much and are so proud of you lots love mum, dad, Shayla, Faith.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.