Leaving lockdown behind: Marley's daring Newbury adventure

It seems that some just didn’t get the lockdown memo; flying the nest and enjoying ‘two pints of larger and a packet crisps’ days before pubs officially opened.

That was what Marley, an African Grey parrot, who made a daring escape from her Wash Common home this week, has been up to anyway.

There is a happy ending though, as Marley was caught and returned home no worse for wear after her little adventure.

Owner Penny Ranson said her beloved pet had escaped out of the back door of their home last Thursday and was spotted at Falkland Cricket Club, before flying off towards the nearby Water Tower.

Chasing down the fearless escapee, Mrs Ranson arrived to see Marley being chased by a Kite.

“We lost sight of her as she went around the tower and we never saw her again,” she added. “We thought the Kite had got her and went home thinking we’d never see her again.

“We had no sleep that night.”

The family had posted about their plight on Facebook and the following day they received a call from a boy who said he had spotted Marley at Speen Moor; around four miles from home. In fact, he told them, the bold parrot was currently sat on his head, eating his crisps. She'd even been spotted trying to drink some beer.

Rushing to the scene, with a stash of Marley’s favourite food – a packet of Rolo chocolates – the family spent several hours trying unsuccessfully to coax her down from the tree she was now resting in.

They gave up around midnight, but Mrs Ranson’s daughter-in-law, Toni, had more luck the next morning. Returning with a packet of crisps, she managed to finally catch the fearless bird and return her to her worried owners.

Mrs Ranson added: “I would like to thank everyone who helped.

“There was a group of eight youngsters at Speen Moor who tried to help and a big thank you to my daughter-in-law too; she’s my hero and went above and beyond to help.

“It’s so lovely to have her home. She was very tired and hungry but she is doing well now.”

Pictured above: Penny Ranson and daughter Emma are pleased to have Marley home again.