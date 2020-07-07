Video: Newbury's KFC to reopen its doors tomorrow after Covid-19 pandemic forced closure

Newbury's KFC fast food outlet will reopen from tomorrow lunchtime.

The opening of the Wharf Street restaurant sees the town back up to its full fast food complement.

The store has undergone a revamp over the past six weeks and will finally open its doors to the public at noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

Store manager Zeon Fernandes said he was excited to be welcoming back his customers, after more than three months.

"Our sales were really growing before Covid," he said. "I want people to know that we are open again now for take away and delivery.

"We hope that we will be able to start offering dining again very soon. We are planning to have screens everywhere when we do."

Social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the restaurant, with staff in the lobby wearing masks and gloves.

The store, which currently has 16 members of staff but is actively recruiting, will be open from 10.30am until 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am until 10.30pm on Sunday.