How to join the Big Butterfly Count in West Berkshire

We are all being urged to help take nature’s pulse by joining in the Big Butterfly Count this year.

This UK-wide survey helps assess the health of the environment by counting the amount, and the type, of butterflies everyone spots.

The count starts tomorrow (Friday, July 17) and goes on until Sunday, August 9.

All you need to do is pick a spot and watch out for butterflies and day-flying moths for 15 minutes.

Then record what you see online or by using the Butterfly Count app. There’s a handy butterfly identification chart online too.

You can find out more here and download the app for iOS and Android, which means you can record your finds as you spot them.

There’s also an interactive map to show you how your input is contributing to conservation science and research.

And once you’ve sent in your data why not send us a photo of all the pretty butterflies you spot. Send them in to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk or post them on our Facebook page.