Watermill opens with sell-out socially-distanced Sherlock

The Watermill burst back to life tonight (Wednesday) with a socially-distanced open air Sherlock Holmes spoof The Hound of the Baskervilles in front of a live audience that has the pandemic very much woven into the story. The sell-out run continues to August 8, to be followed by a concert version of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot including actor-musicians, with evening performances from August 17-29.

The theatre was forced to close in March mid-run of the Wicker Husband, and with four months of no income, welcoming audiences back is a relief, although ticket sales are nothing compared to the pre-pandemic summer season. And it is still uncertain when auditoriums will be open again.

See next week’s Newbury Weekly News for a review of the show.