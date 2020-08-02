Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Release your inner Banksy. Get chalking Newbury!

Chalkfest 2020 becomes Chalkfest at home 

Get chalking Newbury!

chalkfest 2017

AS coronavirus restrictions on large numbers of people gathering prevent City Arts' popular Chalkfest community event from taking place in Newbury Market Place this year, the organisers are calling for us all to decorate the pavements in front of our homes tomorrow (Monday, August 3).

Get chalking, create roughly a one-metre square picture in front of your house and, if you want to enter the 2020 competition, pay the £1 donation entry fee, e-mail City Arts images of the chalk artwork and let them know the age of the participant (when filling your details on payment). The prizes will be City Arts Gift Vouchers for children up to 12 years old, teen (13 to 17) and adult (18 +) categories.

The competition tickets will be on sale on the day from 9am to 7pm 
Pay your fee by going to City Arts Newbury website:  https://cityartsnewbury.co.uk/2020/01/06/chalkfest-2020/ and send your images by 7pm on 3 August 2020 to info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk with the name of the entrant

 

