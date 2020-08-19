Roll up! Jaw-dropping Gorilla Circus at Greenham Business Park

Great news! The Corn Exchange’s outdoor programme is back on track with its first socially-distanced cultural event, a spectacular high wire and flying trapeze show performed in Greenham Business Park by the acclaimed and energetic Gorilla Circus.

Two shows on Saturday (August 22), at noon and 3pm, will present exhilarating acts of aerial acrobatics as performers tumble and fly through the air high above on their towering outdoor structure.

Presented as a compèred cabaret of ‘jaw-dropping’ acts, the audience will sit with members of their household bubble on socially-distanced tables to enjoy this shared circus experience.

Audience capacity has been capped to reduce any risk of crowding and the bad news is that if you haven’t already booked, tickets are now sold out, but if you would like to add your name to the waiting list please contact the box office on 0845 5218 218 (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company's access charge) or email boxoffice@cornexchangenew.co.uk

Gorilla Circus is presented by the Corn Exchange and 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.