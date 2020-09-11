When Princess Diana came to Newbury - we look back at royal visits to the district

During the past six months we've worked tirelessly to bring you all of the latest news and updates as our lives were changed dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic.

While concentrating on providing you with all the need to know information, our Pictures from the Past series weekly round ups were paused. You have still been able to enjoy a picture a day on our Instagram and Facebook platforms and we hope you've been enjoying them.

We're pleased to say now, however, that we're back.

In a bid to catch up on the lost six months, we'll be bringing you a selection of the pictures used since our last story in March.

Today we're focusing on royal visits to our area over the years.

Is there anything of which you would like to see a photograph from the past?



The Queen at St Mary's, Kintbury

Princess Margaret attends a wedding in Newbury in 1975

Princess Anne in Lambourn in 1987

The Queen Mother opens the Fairclose Day Centre in November 1967

Prince Charles at Elm Farm, Hamstead Marshall

Princess Diana at Brookfields School, Tilehurst, in 1983

The Queen at Donnington Hospital in 1993

Princess Diana attends a fundraising event at St Nicolas Church, Newbury, in April 1988

The Queen visits St Bart's School, Newbury, in 1993