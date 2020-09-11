When Princess Diana came to Newbury - we look back at royal visits to the district

When Princess Diana came to Newbury
Fri, 11 Sept 2020
Princess Diana attends an event at St Nicolas Church, Newbury
During the past six months we've worked tirelessly to bring you all of the latest news and updates as our lives were changed dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic.
While concentrating on providing you with all the need to know information, our Pictures from the Past series weekly round ups were paused. You have still been able to enjoy a picture a day on our Instagram and Facebook platforms and we hope you've been enjoying them.
We're pleased to say now, however, that we're back.
In a bid to catch up on the lost six months, we'll be bringing you a selection of the pictures used since our last story in March.
Today we're focusing on royal visits to our area over the years.
Enjoy!
The Queen at St Mary's, Kintbury
Princess Margaret attends a wedding in Newbury in 1975
Princess Anne in Lambourn in 1987
The Queen Mother opens the Fairclose Day Centre in November 1967
Prince Charles at Elm Farm, Hamstead Marshall
Princess Diana at Brookfields School, Tilehurst, in 1983
The Queen at Donnington Hospital in 1993
Princess Diana attends a fundraising event at St Nicolas Church, Newbury, in April 1988
The Queen visits St Bart's School, Newbury, in 1993
