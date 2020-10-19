Newbury's KD Gymnastics Club gets a £50,000 boost for its young gymnasts

KD Gymnastics have scooped £50,000 as part of a leading housebuilder’s charity campaign supporting under-18s across the nation.

The club, based in Bone Lane, Newbury, won one of the top prizes in the Persimmon Homes Building Futures campaign, which encouraged applications in three categories – education and arts, health, and sports.

The club is a CASC non-profit organisation that teaches gymnastic skills from pre-school to young adults, giving participants fitness, self-esteem, confidence, discipline and life skills.

Francesca Horne, spokesperson for the club, said: “We provide a welcoming, safe, positive and child-friendly environment to explore gymnastics under the guidance of appropriately qualified and enthusiastic coaches.

“The £50,000 prize is a tremendous boost as we are committed to continually improving and upgrading our service in every area of the club.

“It means we can help young people achieve their full gymnastics potential, whatever their aspirations.”

The winners were announced during a virtual event, presented by Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, chair of UK Sport and Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, alongside Persimmon Homes Group CEO Dean Finch.