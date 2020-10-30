Rising star Samson Tsoy to play special Newbury Spring Festival concert

NEWBURY Spring Festival welcomes a rising star, the young pianist Samson Tsoy, to the Corn Exchange to perform a special one-hour lunchtime recital at 12.30pm on Monday, November 16.

This will be a live event at the Corn Exchange, following social-distancing regulations.

Both as a soloist and chamber musician, Tsoy has appeared in prestigious venues and festivals around the world, including the Barbican, Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

The 2020 global pandemic changed the calendar of every artist – during the summer of 2020 Tsoy performed at the Wigmore Hall lockdown recital series in June, at Fidelio Orchestra Cafe in July and at Bold Tendencies’ multi-storey car park in August and September. Each recital was highly praised by the London press with five-star reviews in the national press.

The Corn Exchange recital includes works by Schubert and Brahms and replaces the 2020 Sheepdrove Piano Competition Prize Winner’s recital as the 2020 piano competition was cancelled.

Visit www.newburyspringfestival. org.uk