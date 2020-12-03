Opening night for Newbury Corn Exchange panto, oh yes it is!

AGAINST all odds, Newbury's first socially distanced panto opens tonight at the Corn Exchange where Aladdin and his friends will be taking you on a magic carpet ride adventure. The show will run to January 3.

Written and directed by Plested and Brown (Adam Brown, Clare Plested and Amanda Wilsher) and with a cast of West End performers, Aladdin is full of traditional Corn Exchange pantomime fun – plus a few surprises, of course.

If you prefer an adult only night, there are five: Fri 4 Dec, Fri 11 Dec (limited availability), Sat 12 Dec, Fri 18 Dec and Sat 19 Dec - this is Aladdin with the silliness well and truly ramped up, plus a few more cheeky innuendos thrown in for good measure.

The venue's auditorium seating has been rebuilt to increase capacity while still adhering to social distancing measures. The new seating layout has more space between rows, the new seats have individual arm rests and each household group will be kept separate using dividing Perspex screens.

If you are unwell with COVID-19 symptoms or having to self-isolate, your tickets will be refunded or your account credited.

https://cornexchangenew.com/