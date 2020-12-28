Search for Newbury's young wildlife photographers

The Base at Greenham has launched a photography competition, inspired by the return of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56, which will come to Newbury on February 5.



Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for more than 50 years.

The Base’s ‘My Wild Life’ photography competition looks to showcase the best local talent and celebrate wildlife and the natural world. Budding photographers of all ages and expertise can enter, whether it’s capturing an image of insects in the back garden, wildlife discovered on a family walk or snaps of a beloved pet. Entrants are asked to consider the wellbeing of wild creatures and ecosystems, and to respect wildlife by not disturbing or moving the subjects that are being photographed.

All entries must be authentic images of nature and therefore must not use apps or image editing software to manipulate the photo.



Finalists from two age categories, under-18s and over-18s, will be chosen by a panel of expert judges including the Newbury Weekly News’ very own award-winning photographer Phil Cannings and professional photographer Philip Tull and the winning entries from each category will be chosen by the general public in an online vote.

The two winning photographers will win a Base Pass Plus, which gives them unlimited entry to The Base Gallery for a whole year, as well as discounts on selected workshops and courses.

Their photographs will also be printed in the Newbury Weekly News and published on The Base and Corn Exchange’s websites and respective social media platforms. In addition, these winning entries, along with second place and highly commended entries, will be displayed in The Base’s Runway Gallery for all to see and admire.



All entries must be emailed to admin@thebasegreenham.co.uk by Sunday, January 24, at 5pm.

For more information about the entry requirements of the competition and the upcoming exhibition, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56, visit The Base website at

www.thebasegreenham.co.uk