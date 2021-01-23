Olly Murs back on track to party at Newbury Racecourse this summer

PLANS for Olly Murs’ Party in the Paddock last year came to a grinding halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he’s optimistic that a huge 25-date UK tour will go ahead this summer, including the Party in the Paddock after the day’s racing at Newbury Racecourse on August 14.

He will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently-certified triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Olly is no stranger to Newbury Racecourse, having performed on Party in the Paddock stage on two previous occasions, first as part of the 2010 X Factor Party In The Paddock event before returning as a solo artist in 2017 to perform in front of a sell-out crowd. He tells us below how much he is looking forward to getting on the road again.

Newbury Racecourse marcomms director Harriet Collins said: “We all need something to look forward to this summer and are really excited that Olly Murs will return to the Party in the Paddock stage here in August to perform live after racing.

“Last here in 2017, Olly performed to a fantastic crowd of over 21,000 and we remain hopeful that we will be able to welcome similar numbers back here in the summer after what has been a very challenging year for us all.”

LOCKDOWN has left a huge hole in people’s lives with the lack of live music. How excited are you to get back on the road again and play to fans?

I’m so excited to get back on the road. It’s been a tough year for everyone, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to for the summer. I’m very aware that not only am I looking forward to it as playing live is the best part of my job, but also for all the people I employ to put on the shows – from my band, crew – sound, lighting, producers, riggers – so many people that rely on live music to make a living. To go around the UK playing at loads of amazing outdoor venues is going to be pretty special.



What’ve you missed the most about performing live?

I’ve missed seeing my fans and having that connection with them when I’m on stage. There’s nothing better than being on the road and actually being able to see your fans singing and dancing to your music. I feed off people’s energy, so going back on the road all around the country, to places I don’t often get to go will be amazing. Also playing live with my band, and having them all on stage with me bringing my music to life is the best feeling.



If you had to pick, what would be your favourite tour memory?

It’s so hard to pick as I’ve been lucky enough to have so many amazing memories on tour – but playing at Wembley Stadium with Robbie Williams really stands out for me. I was supporting him on his European tour in 2013, and to have 60,000 people singing back to me and waving their hands in the air to my music was pretty special and I was

overwhelmed with the reaction.



You always put on a great live show. In three words, what can fans expect from your show this time round?

Fun, upbeat and cheeky.



Tell us a bit about what it was like to captain England in last year’s Soccer Aid.

It was an honour to captain last year’s England team for Soccer Aid, as we raised a record amount of money (over £9m) in the midst of a global pandemic. I played shocking to be fair, probably my worst personal performance, but it will still be one of my most memorable Soccer Aid’s because of the circumstances in which we still managed to put it on.



You underwent an impressive body transformation during lockdown with personal trainer Rob Solly – what was your favourite bit from the experience?

To see the results of your hard work is obviously the rewarding part, but for me it was more important in how it made me feel. At the start of lockdown, while still recovering from knee surgery, I was eating anything and everything out of boredom – but that made me feel less productive and more sluggish, so having Soccer Aid as a focus to get me fit again was a real drive.



We’re eagerly awaiting new music from you – can we expect it soon?

Yes, it’s been a while since I released my own music – so that’s the plan for this year.

I’m starting to work on writing now and figure out what the next sound is for me, so watch this space!

