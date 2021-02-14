David Walliams' Billionaire Boy drive-in at Newbury Racecourse

David Walliams' Billionaire Boy is coming live on stage to Newbury - one of only 15 tour venues nationwide.

The bestselling children’s author has teamed up with award-winning Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Agency for a new Covid-safe Car Park Party production at Newbury Racecourse on April 12.

There will be two drive-in shows - at 2pm and 5pm.

Walliams' Billionaire Boy started life as a novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. In 2016 it was adapted into a BBC production and has since become a firm Christmas television favourite.

It tells the story of Joe Spud, who is 12 years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, £100k a week pocket money and two crocodiles as pets. But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend.

So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comprehensive. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find the one thing money can't buy.

David Walliams said: “I am delighted that families will have the opportunity to see some live theatre again. The show is hilarious and I hope spreads some happiness in these difficult times.”

Car Park Party was launched last summer.

Neal Foster, adapter and director of Billionaire Boy said: “It was wonderful to be part of a magical enterprise in 2020 bringing live theatre to families desperate for the joy and connection theatre provides, so we are delighted to be presenting our production of one of David Walliams’ most popular stories which began its national tour in 2019 and was abruptly halted by Covid.

“The show’s actors are thrilled with the opportunity to return to a new stage with a story that demonstrates the importance of friends and family at this critical time for the world”.

Tickets & T&Cs are available at www.carparkparty.com

All current Covid-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed to ensure everybody has an enjoyable and very safe experience.

There will be traffic management on site and all vehicles will be parked two metres apart. Tickets will be scanned through the windows, so no human contact necessary.

A range of food and drink will be available, adhering to all COVID-19 government guidelines. Toilet facilities will be provided with social distancing health and safety management and sanitisation measures in place.