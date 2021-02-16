World premiere for Newbury writer's Brixton film at Slamdance festival

A British narrative feature film, co-written by a newbury writer/producer has had its world premiere at the 2021 Slamdance Film Festival which runs virtually until the end of February, before its UK premiere at Glasgow film festival in March.

Over the last three years Rupert Baynham, who lives near Horris Hill, has been working as a writer/producer on his first feature film A Brixton Tale, which was written, performed and shot in collaboration with the community around the Barrier Block and Somerleyton Estate.

Directed by Darragh Carey & Bertrand Desrochers, the 76-minute film tells of a voyeuristic, wealthy vlogger finds herself drawn to a handsome, shy youth from the infamous Barrier Block housing project. Their relationship with each other and with the camera leads them down a dangerous path.

Rupert is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and The London Film School. Inspired by world cinema and his grandmother, who was a spy in MI6, he has made short films in London, Florence and Saigon. He has been a tennis coach, an advertising copywriter, and a production assistant on QI and BBC drama ‘River.’ His work as a writer explores subjective morality and clashes of culture. A Brixton Tale is his first feature.

2021’s Slamdance Film Festival features a programme of more than 100 films, including 20 feature film world premieres, international short films, filmmaker Q&As, jury and audience awards presentations, and workshops and panels with notable alumni, all through a virtual platform. It has a track record in showcasing breakthrough artists. Filmmakers who first presented their work at the festival are now amongst the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Alumni who have shown their early short films and debut features at Slamdance include Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Ari Aster (Midsommar), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), The Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame), Lena Dunham (Girls), Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere) and Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk).

A Brixton Tale has its European/UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival in March, again in the narrative features section alongside the likes of the A24 film Minari and the award winning French film Spring Blossom.

https://www.abrixtontale.com