Newbury's Watermill theatre looks to post-covid recovery with new appointments

The Watermill is looking to post-Covid recovery and is advertising a new post of executive director to work on financial stability and viability for the Bagnor theatre, which has been hard hit by pandemic restrictions.

Artistic director Paul Hart and the team at The Watermill are consolidating plans for 2021 and are looking forward to the eventual reopening of the theatre. As part of this, they have announced the new role which they are currently recruiting for, as well as the expansion of the board of trustees.

Following the forced closure of the theatre a year ago due to coronavirus, The Watermill faced enormous challenges. However, it was one of the first theatres in the country to present live performances, with a sell-out season of outdoor theatre over a 6-week period in the summer, and then an autumn season of socially distanced indoor performances. With the introduction of Tier 4 in December, the theatre was forced to close once more, but online streaming enabled nearly 1,000 households to watch a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol over the festive period.

The unwavering determination of a committed workforce together with guidance from a supportive board of trustees enabled the theatre to continue to adapt to the ever-changing climate. The search is now on for a progressive, dynamic and forward-thinking executive director to work with the team and deliver their ambitious goals for the future.

The successful candidate will support and work closely alongside Paul Hart, who remains artistic director/CEO, as well as the board of trustees, to deliver the strategic aims and objectives of the theatre, helping to create a high-quality, balanced artistic programme delivered by world-class creative teams and casts, and leading the operational teams to ensure the smooth running of the organisation.

At the same time, The Watermill is seeking three new board members to join the trustees to help the theatre to continue to reach and grow its artistic ambitions. The theatre are particularly interested in candidates who feel passionately about the need for diversity and inclusivity within the arts and who could work with the team to continue to build these areas in order to represent and amplify the voices of people currently underrepresented in the theatre’s workforce, audiences or thinking.

Paul Hart said: “We are really excited to be recruiting for these positions including the new role of Executive Director. It’s obviously still a very difficult time for theatres across the country but we’re focussing on the process of how we bounce back positively from the pandemic and continue to build and hone the Watermill’s unique place within the wider theatre ecology. This new position and the additional voices on our board will be helping us to shape the next stages in our development.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, March 5

visit https://www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us