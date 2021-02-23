Newbury's international Spring Festival announces move to September

Given the continuing uncertainty of staging live events, Newbury Spring Festival has moved this year's May event to September 4–20.

The Friends chairwoman Caroline Holbrook said: "We are delighted that we will have a full festival fortnight in September and that Mark Eynon has worked wonders to re-book many of the artists who would have appeared at the postponed festivals.

"Our sadness at postponing May’s festival is tempered by the excitement about September. Full details of the new programme will be released on the website in the coming weeks."

Highlights of the new September Festival include – The Armonico Consort performing St Matthew Passion with Ian Bostridge on the opening night, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Jennifer Pike on the middle weekend and the London Philharmonic Orchestra will close the Festival on the final weekend.

It is expected that many of the social-distancing restrictions to still be in force in September. Most events will therefore be held inthe largest capacity venues of St Nicolas' Church and the Corn Exchange.

Booking dates for the September festival:

Tuesday, July 6 - Platinum Friends booking opens

Wednesday, July 7 – Gold Friends booking opens

Thursday, July 8 - Friends booking opens

Wednesday, July 28 – Public booking opens

The updated programme will be sent out later in the spring.