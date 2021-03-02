Classical singer Russell Watson announces summer concert with NHS Choir at Englefield House

POPULAR classical singer Russell Watson is taking to the stage for a series of outdoor concerts this summer, set to the backdrop of some of the country’s most stunning and picturesque outdoor venues and is coming to Englefield House on Sunday, July 25, as part of the Heritage Live Concert Series.

The Last Night of The Proms with Russell Watson will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, as well as composer arranger and producer Mike Moran, coloratura soprano Christina Johnston and very special guests The NHS Choir.

£1 from every ticket sold for the events will be donated towards NHS Charities Together, the collective representing, supporting and championing the work of the NHS’ official charities.

Watson will perform an array of classics, from much loved standards such as Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory and Swing Low, through to affirming and uplifting showstoppers including You Raise Me Up and Bring Him Home, alongside a special Phantom Of The Opera medley.

His debut album The Voice held the top spot in the charts for an unprecedented 52 weeks – at the same time topping the charts in the US, making him the first British male artist to attain a simultaneous transatlantic number one. The Voice subsequently became the first and only album by a UK classical artist to achieve 1,000,000 sales.

Watson’s incredible career has seen him perform for some of the world’s leading figures – from presidents to popes and emperors to queens.

TICKETS:

Register for priority access to Early Bird discounted tickets now at www.heritagelive.net

Pre-sale for those registered:

Wednesday, March 10, 9am.

General Sale : Friday, March 12, 9am.