Hungerford Bookshop invitation to meet Jeffrey Archer live in your living room

BEFORE lockdown Hungerford’s award-winning independent bookshop had a regular programme of author talks. Now, while it looks as if an audience seated closely together in a hall or auditorium might still be a bit of a way off, the bookshop has decided to take its events online.

Co-owner Emma Milne-White says: “We’ve been missing events – as have authors – and while we know that online ones aren’t quite the same we believe learning about a new book live, straight from the author and being able to ask questions, all from your sofa, still makes for an enjoyable evening.”

The bookshop is in the process of working with local independent wine merchant The Naked Grape to offer wine that complement the book. Bottles will be available to buy along with the ticket and book and collected safely from the bookshop.

On March 10, readers are encouraged to buy and read a copy of Naomi Woods’ The Hiding Game – a story of love and betrayal set in the Bauhaus art school in the 20s – before chatting about the book on Zoom. Participants will then be joined by the author who will answer questions and also give a potted history about the unusual practices that were encouraged of the students there.

On March 30, there will be an informal evening with writer Claire Fuller whose fourth novel, Unsettled Ground, is set locally. Claire will be talking about her book – a heart-stopping novel of betrayal and resilience, love and survival in a rural community – as well as showing us her writing room, and will be accompanied by folk musician Henry Ayling who will be playing a couple of songs featured in the book.

April sees master storyteller and Sunday Times number one bestselling writer Jeffrey Archer talk about Turn A Blind Eye – the third instalment in his gripping story of Detective Inspector William Warwick. Jeffrey Archer will be joining the bookshop on Zoom on April 1 at 7.30pm and will talk about this latest page-turner. This is an amazing opportunity to ask this hugely successful author questions. Tickets will include a signed copy of the book.

Tickets for all events must be booked in advance (especially for book club style events as it is helpful to have read the book beforehand). Tickets can be bought via www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk or search on Eventbrite.

“We are really excited about authors in your living room, so to speak,” says Emma. “We’ll also be carrying on with regular children’s storytime sessions and literary quiz nights.”

Let’s hope that by the end of this year we can meet authors in person with friends, but in the meantime head over to the bookshop’s website and social media to keep up to date about their virtual events.