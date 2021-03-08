Wantage man walking epic 2000 miles to support Newbury's Watermill Theatre

This year, Watermill supporter Simon Coates has embarked on an ambitious fundraising challenge to hike 2,000 miles, between March 1 and October 31.

Simon, from Wantage, chose to support 16 charities close to his heart and his local community. Half are arts charities that have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the other half are organisations whose activities address health and welfare needs.

For every month of his challenge Simon has selected two charities to feature as headliners, with a focus on fundraising for their causes during this period. In March, the first month of his challenge, The Watermill is a headline charity, alongside Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Following the first enforced closure of the Newbury theatre a year ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The Watermill has faced enormous challenges. It is thanks to its loyal supporters that the theatre has been able to withstand this period of difficulty, enabling the team to continue planning for its future.

While government guidelines mean the theatre remains closed to audiences and participants, The Watermill continue to offer engaging online drama activities and opportunities to take part virtually. Tickets are also on sale for a new digital production of The Picture of Dorian Gray produced by The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and Theatr Clwyd, which is available to stream from March 16-31.

Mr Coates said: "I wanted to support The Watermill because I have been coming to see their shows for as long as I can remember and, particularly in the challenging times we find ourselves in, I think it’s really important to support artistic organisations whose work is important to you. Despite having seen countless shows at the theatre, it still seems magical (and slightly improbable) that at the end of a narrow rural lane, seemingly in the middle of nowhere, there is a theatre that produces such fantastic quality theatre in beautiful surroundings."

Simon’s hikes will initially be centred around his home and he is planning on walking between two to three hours a day to achieve his ambitious target. He hopes that as national lockdown restrictions ease, he will be able to head further afield and invite people to join his walks.

You can find out more about Simon’s fundraising challenge and follow his journey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ukcharityhikes and Twitter at @CharityHikes.

To make a donation to The Watermill Theatre (registered charity no. 261430) or any of the 16 charities that he is supporting between visit: www.charityhikes.org.uk