Newbury Garden Show confirmed this summer

The popular Newbury Garden Show is one of five top flower and garden shows to be confirmed for later this year.

The show will take place at Newbury Showground July 31-August 1. The other four shows announced today (Monday) are Blenheim Palace Flower Show, the National Flower Show in Chelmsford and Garden Shows in Norfolk and Newark.

Show director Matt Upson said: "We have been running the Shows for over 20 years, and we are always looking at new ways to entertain and delight our visitors.

"Our aim is to deliver an inspirational day out for our visitors – from experienced gardeners to anyone interested in finding out more – and offer something totally unique that provides ideas on how to make the most of the outdoor lifestyle.

“There’s an unrivalled programme of events and something to appeal to everyone – especially those people who may have got interested in gardening in the last year as our gardens have become our sanctuaries in lockdown."

Known for bringing together numerous plantsmen and nurseries from across the UK, the shows’ fun events and shopping experiences celebrate the best of gardening, home and lifestyle with flowers, plants and everything home and garden related. Visitors can expect a wealth of indoor and outdoor trade stands, selling everything from garden gazebos, greenhouses and arbours, to gardening sundries and hundreds of other products from more than 100 leading exhibitors.

The Festival of Food and Drink will be packed with a range of scrumptious food and drink purveyors and artisans, including tastings and samples, from some of the UK’s finest wines and spirits to home-made pies, cakes, cheeses and pastries.

“Obviously our events will only be taking place in line with government guidelines, but we are positively planning to host our shows this year and will be putting in place social distancing and guidelines for all our visitors to keep everyone safe,” added Mr Upson.

Should government guidelines mean that some events may have to be postponed, ticket holders will be able to move their booking or be entitled to a refund.

The National Flower Show – Hylands House, Chelmsford, May 21-23

Blenheim Palace Flower Show – Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, June 25-27

Norfolk Garden Show – Norfolk Showground, Norfolk, July 16-18

Newbury Garden Show – Newbury Showground, Newbury, July 31-August 1

Newark Garden Show – Newark Showground, Newark, September 3–5

For all the latest information and to book tickets, visit www.aztecgardenshow.co.uk

