Last chance to book your early bird panto tickets at Newbury Corn Exchange

You shall go to the ball...

Snap up your early bird tickets before it's too late. There are only a few days left to snap up early bird tickets for the Corn Exchange 2021 pantomime Cinderella, before prices rise on April 1. The run is scheduled for Friday, Nov 26 - Sunday, Jan 2.

The classic rags to riches tale has delighted generations and now Plested and Brown (Claire Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilshire) are back with their fresh take on this much-loved story.

Will Cinderella make it to the ball? Will the Fairy Godmother save the day? And will her step-sisters ever give her a rest and help her with the housework?

We all deserve to have a little pantomime magic to look forward to, so why not dig out your best frock, polish your glass slippers and prepare for a pantomime party like no other.

While the Corn Exchange is closed to the public, the easiest way to book is online, but if you would like to book over the telephone, the box office lines are open 10am to midday, Monday to Saturday.

If you are interesting in bringing a school group, the box office has details of available packages.

Early bird prices

£26 - £20 (concs £25 - £18)

Super Saver Performances £20 - £16.50

Preview Performances £16

Groups £21 - £16

https://cornexchangenew.com