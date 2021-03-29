Here's how to bring joy to your life thanks to Mary Hare School for the Deaf

Arlington Arts Centre recently invited people to create and donate a postcard piece of artwork about joy - what brings you joy? What does it feel like? What is joy?

The response was overwhelming, with over 150 pieces made from mix of media and all sorts of subjects. All the postcards are available to buy for £20 each inclusive of postage and packaging (or £20 for 3 round postcards), with all proceeds going to Mary Hare School for Deaf Children.



The venue would love you to let them know which pieces are your favourites – you can vote for up to five by Friday, April 30. The five most popular will be printed as postcards and sold in aid of Mary Hare.

Additionally, all Year 7 students at Mary Hare got involved in creating brightly coloured circular postcards. The students had been looking at the paper cut-out designs by the artist Henri Matisse and they used this technique to develop their own designs. Working on the theme Under the Sea, where things are brightly coloured and magical, the students used the combination of bright colours and shapes and in the hope their art will also bring people joy.

To view the exhibition in its entirety, vote for your favourites and purchase any of the artwork please visit: https://arlington-arts.com/joy-postcards/.

All profits from Arlington Arts Centre go directly to Mary Hare, a school and national charity supporting deaf children.