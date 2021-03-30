Tonight: Meet Women's Prize for Fiction longlister with Hungerford Bookshop

You can join Hungerford Bookshop virtually this evening as Emma Milne-White chats to award-winning writer Claire Fuller about her critically acclaimed new novel Unsettled Ground which is set very locally.

From the award-winning author of Our Endless Numbered Days, Swimming Lessons, and Bitter Orange comes a brilliant novel about an unusual family held together by a string of lies, a small town with too many questions, and a sudden death that threatens to undo them all.

Claire will be reading from her book (no need to have read the novel beforehand) and Henry Ayling will be playing two folk songs featured in the book. Claire will also be telling the audience about her writing process and you will be able to ask questions along the way.

Claire has been longlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction.

https://www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk