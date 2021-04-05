Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Champagne's on ice as Henley Summer Fling announced

3 carnival style parties ahead of September festival

Henley

THE line-up for Henley Festival’s Summer Fling – three epic pop-up parties from July 8-10 – has been announced ahead of the main festival in September.

It’s a carnival style party with fabulous dance bands, celebrity DJs, roving entertainers and a few surprises.
With Henley’s Summer Fling transforming into a vintage fun fair, it will be filled with street food, bars – a Moët Champagne Garden – and even a champagne slushy machine. A magical taster for what’s to come for the main festival in September (September 15-19).

Three pop-up parties will take place on each day from 7pm. They are fun nights out for only £50, featuring an epic DJ set each night from the likes of Martin Kemp and British DJs Trevor Nelson MBE and Jo Wiley.

July 8: London-born Jamaican band Maroon Town/Martin Kemp
July 9: former Ministry of Sound (and classical) musicians Johnny Cash Converters (heir twist is to play dance anthems in a country style, with a touch of funk, Funktry and Westerm, if you will/Jo Whiley
July 10: leading exponents of instrumental surf guitar The Bikini Beach Band /Trevor Nelson.

The main festival's spectacular line-up includes Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge, Sara Cox and more.

For all ticket information visit the festival website here: http://summerfling.henley-festival.co.uk/

For the latest Henley news, like on Facebook and follow on Twitter & Instagram @HenleyFestival

