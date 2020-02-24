Early Years apprenticeship with Jubilee Day Nursery

IF you ’re interested in working with young children, an apprenticeship in Early Years with Jubilee Day Nursery can be the perfect route into your chosen career.

Not only will you earn as you learn, the qualification will give you practical skills as well as theoretical knowledge, leading to a wide range of job opportunities within the nursery.

They are always looking for enthusiastic and passionate people to join Jubilee.

They pride themselves on valuing their employees and recognising hard work as well as progression.

They offer first class training and support throughout your career with them.

With more than 60 acres of gardens, private woodland and a working farm, Jubilee creates magical hands-on experiences that aren’t only engaging for children, but also for their practitioners.

Louise Martin is a mature student, studying for her Early Years Educator Level 3 at Jubilee Day Nursery.

To her, working as a nursery assistant is more than just a job.

She says: “I am a mum of two boys aged 13 and 11 and now they are grown up, I felt it was time to do something new.

“I joined Jubilee two years ago as a lunchtime assistant, which quickly progressed into me starting my EYE Level 3 and now have my own key children.

“To do my qualification as a mature student is a fantastic opportunity.

“I can use my experience of being a parent to offer new ideas and share my knowledge with the staff and children. “Working as a nursery assistant is more than just a job. To see a child accomplish a new skill or conquer a new challenge is so rewarding.”

There are no formal qualification entry requirements for our apprenticeship, but you will need to undergo an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check to ensure your suitability.

Jubilee Day Nursery and its sister nursery Jubilee Gems are always looking for talented people to join them for a career in Early Years.

For more information call (0118) 970 1600, email info@jubileedaynursery.co.uk

or take a look at the careers section of their website

www.jubileedaynursery.co.uk