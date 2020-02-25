Apprenticeships bring benefits to businesses

Interest is growing in the fantastic benefits that apprenticeships bring when recruiting fresh talent.

However, did you know they are also available to current employees?

Apprenticeships provide a great path for young people starting a career, and they are also a brilliant training opportunity for developing skills and knowledge, enabling employees to earn additional qualifications while retaining their talent within your organisation.

From September 2020, University Centre Newbury (UCN) brings additional higher education opportunities to the Thames Valley and further opportunities to achieve a degree locally.

Newbury College and UCN have formed strong partnerships with many local businesses and organisations throughout the region, ensuring that people in the local area have access to the most relevant training for the career they aspire to and giving apprentices the skills they need to succeed.

86 per cent of employers said apprenticeships developed skills relevant to their organisation*

78 per cent reported improved productivity*

The college can support your business in utilising your levy funds, choosing the right apprenticeship, recruiting candidates or developing existing members of staff.

Apprenticeships are available in more than 1,500 occupations, across 170 industries and the college’s business team can assist you in creating the perfect programme to suit your needs.

Blaze a trail with apprenticeships provided by Newbury College. Industry-specific apprenticeships include engineering, adult social care, professional cookery, hairdressing and more.

Did you know apprenticeships can also support a wide range of other vital business functions? These include leadership and

management, accountancy, customer services and human resources.

New for 2020, the college is excited to announce a range of digital technology and computing apprenticeships from digital marketing to software development and cyber security.

Search ‘Newbury College Apprenticeships’ for more information.

Alternatively, call their business team on (01635) 845229 or email business@newbury-college.ac.uk

www.apprenticeships.gov.uk/employer/benefits