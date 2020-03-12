Learn while you earn at Prior’s Court

Prior’s Court was set up by Founding Patron Dame Stephanie Shirley, whose vision of a centre of excellence for children with autism became reality with the opening of Prior's Court School in 1999.

The school has since grown to support around 80 young people with autism aged between 5-25 years with the opening of Prior’s Court Young Adult Provision in 2011.

They offer a range of specialist services within a residential children’s home, school and adult provision to support children and young people severely challenged by their autism.

The role

This is an exciting new role which uses information and data to identify and implement improved outcomes for our young people. Working within the Prior Insight Team while studying towards a Bachelor of Science Undergraduate degree in Digital Healthcare Science at Warwick University.

The Data Analyst Apprentice will investigate and evaluate data, supporting improvements in the wellbeing and experiences of young people with autism at Prior's Court.

This role will involve a combination of work placements across the organisation to develop a broad understanding of operational processes to enable high quality analysis and application of data.

Benefits

All staff are valued and supported with a competitive salary and comprehensive training to provide the knowledge and skills needed to do a great job.

As part of the Data Analyst remuneration package, Prior’s Court will pay:

University tuition fees

Travel expenses to university

Accommodation at university

Find out more about the benefits, including a relocation scheme available for eligible employees.

How to apply

Read through the application documents online then complete and return the application form to graduates@priorscourt.org.uk

There will be an open evening on Tuesday, March 24, from 4pm, which potential applicants and their parents are invited to attend. To register to attend please email graduates@priorscourt.org.uk

If you have any questions or would like to discuss this role further, please contact Cherri Cook on 01635 247202 ext 275, 07714083323 or email, graduates@priorscourt.org.uk