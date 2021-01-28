Apprenticeships in computer sciences

THE Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) is part of UK Research and Innovation, keeping the UK at the forefront of international science and tackling some of the most significant challenges facing society such as meeting our future energy needs, monitoring and understanding climate change, and global security.

STFC is a primary funder for astronomy, nuclear, particle and particle astrophysics in the UK as well as supporting space exploration missions and exploiting that mission science on behalf of the UK.

They manage access to large science facilities for UK researchers through their own facilities as well as at a number of international research facilities including CERN, FERMILAB, the ESO telescopes in Chile and many more.

STFC has more than 20 years’ experience in providing apprenticeships and offer a number of apprenticeships, from level 2 to 7 in different areas including mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering, ICT, computing, business administration, heating and ventilation, carpentry, laboratory technician and more.

The unique nature of the work undertaken at the STFC laboratories contribute to an interesting, enjoyable and rewarding period of training in a world-leading scientific and engineering research organisation.

STFC is looking for individuals who are self-motivated, enthusiastic about learning, hardworking and demonstrate an interest in the work done at STFC.

You are invited to attend a virtual apprenticeship open event on Thursday, February 11, 6pm to 7pm to learn about the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities available.

You will have the chance to discuss these opportunities with the apprenticeship team and ask questions to current apprentices.

We shall show you that by joining one of our apprenticeship programmes you will have the opportunity to work and learn within an exciting and unique working environment involving a vast array of scientific research and which really does make a difference in shaping and changing the world and our understanding of it.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required.

Register at ral-apprenticeships2021. eventbrite.co.uk

Please visit the website to find out more about engineering, computing and other apprenticeship opportunities at stfc.ukri.org/apprenticeships