Rebuilding business with apprentices

WHETHER attracting new talent or developing existing staff, apprenticeship programmes provide many opportunities for businesses to rebuild and grow.

In July 2020, Rishi Sunak announced within his Plan for Jobs, an additional incentive for employers recruiting apprentices. These incentives have been extended to March 31, 2021.

Apprenticeships enable businesses to develop a highly skilled and motivated workforce that will be crucial in rebuilding the UK economy. Your business could benefit from these additional government incentives:

Hire a new apprentice aged 16-18 years and receive £3,000*

Hire a new apprentice aged 19-24 years and receive £2,000

Hire a new apprentice aged 25+ and receive £1,500

Here to support your business

Newbury College and the University Centre Newbury (UCN) can support your business in utilising your levy funds, choosing the right apprenticeship, recruiting candidates or developing existing members of staff.

Their business team can assist you in creating the perfect programme to suit your needs.

They deliver apprenticeships across multiple sectors and industries, supporting multiple business functions including both technical and support roles.

Contact them today to discover how to utilise this support.

The University Centre Newbury (UCN) and Newbury College have formed strong partnerships with many local businesses and organisations throughout the region.

These relationships enable people in the local area to have access to the most relevant training for the career they aspire to and give apprentices the skills they need to succeed.

86 per cent of employers said apprenticeships developed skills relevant to their organisation**

78 per cent reported improved productivity**

Many apprenticeship programmes can begin any time of the year so whether you want to upskill or retrain an existing member of staff, or benefit from the additional incentives above with new recruits, speak to Newbury College today.

New to enrol on now:

Level 4 Cyber Security

Level 5 Leadership and Management

Contact the Newbury College business team on (01635) 845229 or email business@newbury-college. ac.uk

Alternatively, search ‘Newbury College Apprenticeships’ for more information.

* includes £1,000 paid to employers for 16-18 apprenticeship recruitment (50 per cent paid in 90 days and 365 days, after the apprentice starts and remains on programme)

