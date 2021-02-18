Earn while you learn at Woodlands

JOIN the friendly team at Woodlands Day Nursery Woodlands Day Nursery is on the A339 between Kingsclere and Newbury on Greenham Business Park.

The day nursery has an apprenticeship vacancy for a NVQ Level 2 trainee.

This is a fantastic opportunity to start your career in childcare, where you will be working alongside a room-based team to deliver outstanding childcare in a high quality safe and secure environment.

You will be supported at all stages of your training by an in-house training manager and assessor, who will give you vital guidance to ensure you reach your full potential.

Woodlands are a long-standing team, with most of their staff having started their careers as trainees at the nursery.

Lily Barry, one of the Woodlands team, said: “I started my apprenticeship at Woodlands on July 4, 2016. I have loved being able to learn and explore more in the career I have chosen.

“All the smiles, laughter and love from the children and their parents are all worthwhile.

“Woodlands helped me achieve both my level 2 and 3 qualifications, with guidance and care.

“Still to this day courses and more thriving opportunities are offered to help strengthen my knowledge.”