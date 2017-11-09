New town gallery and studio spaces

ARTIST Lenny Cornforth has recently opened a new business running studios and affordable gallery space for local artists in Newbury. It is a small enterprise established to provide space for artists, run by artists. After leaving Newcastle University where Lenny says she was “lucky enough to study fine art for four years”, but not immediately relocating to London or staying in the city, she became interested in local art communities and what made them so different. Cornforth Studios, in Boundary Road, will incorporate some of the more contemporary aspects of city art with some of the unique advantages of rural art. “We will be providing artist studios as well as the option to take out membership to use our shared studio, like you would take out a gym membership.”

The studios will complement a gallery and workshop schedule aimed at bringing together artists and consumers.Individual studios, from 100 sq ft, will be available to rent from £200 a month. They will be available for long-term lease with 24-hour access and include the use of a shared studio space, kitchen and opportunities to exhibit in the onsite gallery. Artists will also be able to run workshops and classes in the workshops and classes.Use of the shared studio space starts at £55 a month.

Other advantages of signing up to the studios include free wifi, group crits and advertising on the website and social media.

Visit www.cornforthstudios.co.uk