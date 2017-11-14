Amazing young musicians

go

LOCAL young musicians are performing at Croft Hall, Hungerford, on Saturday (8pm).

Don't be put off by the age of these players – the standard of performance at Arts for Hungerford’s regular Young Musicians concerts is amazing. This time featuring a diverse range of instruments and repertoire, to include Elgar’s Cello Concerto (1st mvt), Prokofiev’s Flute Sonata (1st mvt), works for oboe by Henri Dutilleux and Jeffrey Agrell, Mozart arias, the first movement of Dittersdorff's bass concerto and Tansman’s Suite for Bassoon.

Players include principals from Berkshire Youth Symphony Orchestra, The National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain and Berkshire Youth Choirs. This is a stunning programme put together and performed by Berkshire teenagers – go along and see what they can do.

Arts for Hungerford would love to hear from young players (under 18) who might be interested in performing at the next Young Musicians’ Concert – contact www.artsforhungerford.com or go to the concert to see what is involved.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from Hungerford Bookshop, on the door or visit www.artsforhungerford.com

