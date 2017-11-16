go

Robert Harris on Munich

Jon Snow talks to best-selling author about his latest novel

Trish Lee

Journalist Jon Snow will be the interviewing best-selling author of Fatherland and the Cicero trilogy, Robert Harris, about his new novel, Munich.

At St Mary's Church, Kintbury, next Friday (November 24, 7.30pm). Tickets are £10 from Hungerford Bookshop or email tickets-kintburyliteraryevening@mail.com

All proceeds will go to the Friends of St Mary's.

Chamberlain is desperate to preserve the peace. The issue is to be decided in a city that will forever afterwards be notorious for what takes place there: Munich.

As Chamberlain's plane judders over the Channel and the Fuhrer's train steams relentlessly south from Berlin, two young men travel with secrets of their own.

Hugh Legat is one of Chamberlain's private secretaries; Paul Hartmann a German diplomat and member of the anti-Hitler resistance.

Great friends at Oxford before Hitler came to power, they haven't seen one another since they were last in Munich six years earlier. 

Now, as the future of Europe hangs in the balance, their paths are destined to cross again.

When the stakes are this high, who are you willing to betray? Your friends, your family, your country or your conscience?

 

