Grab a crafty bargain

CITY Arts, in Hampton Road, invite visitors to come and browse their weekend Christmas art fairs at leisure this weekend and next (Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm, entry free).



They are offering a selection of stalls with local artists and artisans and local produce. You can spend as long as you want browsing and talking with the stallholders. There’s lots to choose from, including landscapes by Ben Honisett, photographs and more by Debbie Taylor and Rachel Cheer, ceramics by Martin Eastabrook and Clare Mahoney, original prints in paper, bags, T-shirts by Isabel Carmona, Libby Davis, Pam Hardman and Emma Green, knitted accessories by Serena Nickson, glass art by Amanda Siegert, Christmas decorations by Kim Harrison and Wendy Pearson, fluid acrylic paintings by Caroline Moore, silver jewellery by Sarah Brook-Hayes, woodcarvings by Abi Kirwan and watercolours by Isabel Carmona. Trudi Egginton is back with her Chocolates by T and Elise Keusch with her locally-produced honey, plus upcycled goods by Judi Linley and furniture by No96.

The Dorothy Aromando Trust will be offering fundraising artwork, prints and cards. And City Arts will have a fundraising stall with beautiful sketchbooks, T-shirts, cards and the traditional

refreshments and home-made soup.

City Arts volunteers will be on hand to talk about the project and activities planned for 2018.