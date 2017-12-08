It's panto-time

THE Corn Exchange has a huge festive hit with this year’s lavish pantomime Beauty and the Beast, says N2 reviewer ROBIN STRAPP. As the excited youngsters and their mums and dads entered the foyer they were greeted by a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree and colourful murals, made by local schoolchildren, that created a truly seasonal atmosphere. Celebrating his 10th panto for the Corn Exchange, Phil Willmott has written a witty script and directs this sparkling family show with style and invention. All those festive ingredients that make pantos so special are here in abundance.

