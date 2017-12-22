go

Still time to catch a panto

Oh yes there is...

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

Still time to catch a panto

Beauty and the Beast, at the Corn Exchange

BEAUTY and The Beast runs at the Corn Exchange until January 7 – a panto full of songs, mischief and plenty of magic. Will the Beast ever break the terrible curse that entraps him? Will love conquer all? Visit the Corn Exchange Kitchen & Bar before the show and check out the Christmas menu.
Visit www.cornexchangenew.com/ event/beauty-the-beast


BOOK your tickets for Anvil Arts’ spectacular Peter Pan. All children, except one, grow up. Fly far away to Neverland with Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael. Cheer the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell, and boo the wicked Captain Hook and his motley crew. But beware of the ticking crocodile... featuring Andrew Agnew (CBeebies' Balamory) as Smee, Gary Turner (Emmerdale, Peter Pan 2011) as Captain Hook, Jessica Punch as Peter Pan, Sarah Louise Day (Cinderella 2014) as Mrs Darling and comedy acrobats The Nitwits as the Pirate Crew.Visit www.anvilarts.org.uk/peterpan

FEE-FI-FO-FUM, I smell lots of panto fun in Oxford’s most GIGANTIC panto yet. Scale new heights with Jack and the Beanstalk, at Oxford Playhouse. After getting into humungous trouble with his mother for selling their hapless cow for a handful of beans, Jack’s dreams come true when they start to grow… and grow… and GROW. Join his adventure as he outwits the giant and is reunited with his childhood sweetheart with a little help from his friends… Visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

Newbury bartender is jailed for rape

Court

Richard Benyon banned from driving

Richard Benyon appears in court

Graphic content: Young special effects ace is a cut above the rest

Graphic content: Young special effects ace is a cut above the rest

Arts & Ents

Still time to catch a panto
Arts & Ents

Still time to catch a panto

Oh yes there is...

 
wonder
Arts & Ents

Seasonal sentiment

FILM REVIEW: Wonder. Heartwarming story of a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade mainstream elementary school for the first time

 
Arts & Ents

The jury's out

 
Arts & Ents

It's panto-time

 
Arts & Ents

Orchestra in top form on Russian night

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33