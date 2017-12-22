Still time to catch a panto

BEAUTY and The Beast runs at the Corn Exchange until January 7 – a panto full of songs, mischief and plenty of magic. Will the Beast ever break the terrible curse that entraps him? Will love conquer all? Visit the Corn Exchange Kitchen & Bar before the show and check out the Christmas menu.

Visit www.cornexchangenew.com/ event/beauty-the-beast



BOOK your tickets for Anvil Arts’ spectacular Peter Pan. All children, except one, grow up. Fly far away to Neverland with Peter Pan, Wendy, John and Michael. Cheer the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell, and boo the wicked Captain Hook and his motley crew. But beware of the ticking crocodile... featuring Andrew Agnew (CBeebies' Balamory) as Smee, Gary Turner (Emmerdale, Peter Pan 2011) as Captain Hook, Jessica Punch as Peter Pan, Sarah Louise Day (Cinderella 2014) as Mrs Darling and comedy acrobats The Nitwits as the Pirate Crew.Visit www.anvilarts.org.uk/peterpan

FEE-FI-FO-FUM, I smell lots of panto fun in Oxford’s most GIGANTIC panto yet. Scale new heights with Jack and the Beanstalk, at Oxford Playhouse. After getting into humungous trouble with his mother for selling their hapless cow for a handful of beans, Jack’s dreams come true when they start to grow… and grow… and GROW. Join his adventure as he outwits the giant and is reunited with his childhood sweetheart with a little help from his friends… Visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com